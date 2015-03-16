Matlacha Hookers 13th Annual "Bag 'n Tag" & Breakfast

Start: 03/14/2015 8:00 am

Pine Island Florida (March 11, 2015) What is the Bag ‘n Tag? Each year, The Matlacha Hookers host the Bag ‘n Tag to raise monies for their Hooked on Education’ Scholarship program. It will be held at the Moose Lodge on Stringfellow Rd., on March 14th. 2015, starting at 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Shoppers can purchase a brown paper grocery bag for $5 and fill it with as many clothing items that they can fit in the bag. In the past, shoppers have garnered anywhere from $30 to $125 worth of items for their $5 investment. Hooker Hagglers will be on hand to assist shoppers interested in other items.

You can’t shop on an empty stomach; so mark your calendar.

Saturday, March 14th, the Matlacha Hookers will also host a pancake breakfast from 8:00am until 11:00 at the Pine Island Moose Lodge on Stringfellow Road. You will not leave hungry!

Work up your appetite by cleaning out those closets, drawers, attic and garages. Consider donating those items of gently worn clothing, household items, appliances, tools and furniture to the Matlacha Hookers for this event.

Donation items can be dropped off at Trader’s Hitching Post in Matlacha or Century 21 on Stringfellow Rd. during normal working hours. Donated items must be dropped off by March 6th. Larger items can be dropped off on the day of the event before 8:30am.

For more information, please call Nancy at 282-9541. Keep your eyes on Pine Island News for more details.