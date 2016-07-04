Matlacha Hookers Collect Canned Food at December Meeting

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 11/28/2011 - 6:56pm

The next Matlacha Hooker meeting will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2011 at the Pine Island Elks located on Pine Island Road just west of the 4-way stop sign. The meeting will be called to order at 6:30 pm but please come early to socialize and enjoy dinner. The Elks will be offering burgers, cheese burgers or Caesar salad with chicken at reasonable prices. Cash bar will also be available.

Please bring items for the Food Pantry. They are in need of canned corn, canned beans, peanut butter, pasta and pasta sauces plus potato products such as instant mashed potatoes. This meeting will also be the 13th Anniversary celebration of the Matlacha Hookers. Cake will be served immediately following the general meeting.

Membership is open to all ladies 18 years of age and older. Yearly dues are $20.00 to become a member of our charitable organization.

Visit us at www.matlachahookers.org for more information.