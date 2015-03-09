Start: 03/09/2015 5:30 pm

The Matlacha Hookers general membership meeting will be on Monday, March 9th at the Sandy Hook Restaurant in Matlacha beginning at 6:30pm. Attached please find the Agenda for Monday’s meeting, February meeting minutes and January Financials.

Sandy Hook will offer a limited menu for your enjoyment and the doors open at 5:30pm. The Matlacha Hookers is a 501©3 women’s civic organization whose mission statement is to ‘Make a Positive Difference in our Community’ and is open to women over the age of 21.

For the month of March, members are reminded to bring two items for the Food Pantry. This month they have requested Pork and Beans, crackers, small cans of stew, spam, and other processed meats.

For additional information about the Matlacha Hookers or the general membership meeting, please call Theresa at 239-560-9687. Our next monthly meeting is scheduled on

REMINDER—PLEASE SEND YOUR 50/50 SUGGESTIONS TO MADAM THERESA AT theresakramer58@gmail.com.

Hooker Merchandise will be available for purchase....shirts, caps, coozies, totes. Cash and checks accepted.

For more information log onto www.matlachahookers.org/