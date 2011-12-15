Matlacha Hooker's Honor Two of Pine Island's Finest

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 12/15/2011 - 6:41pm

The Matlacha Hookers were proud to make JD Hollway of the Waterfront Restaurant in St. James City and his wife Gina honorary Hookers in thanks for all they do for our community.

JD and Gina contribute so much to our islands and all the various fund raisers. Each October when the Matlacha Hookers host their annual Pine Island Elementary Fishing Tournament and Derby, JD and Gina are always there to provide food for the kids.

They have been kind enough to donate the hot dogs and burgers for the PIE kids that are fishing the day of the tournament for many many years. In addition to donating the food, JD and Gina also prepare, cook and serve from early in the day til the end of the tournament at 5 p.m.

Present during the Hooking were Hooker Secretary Sandy Bruner, Madam President Arlene Stornello, JD & Gina, Board Members Mindy Koster and Linaya Yates-Lea plus Hooker Chaplain Barb Jameson and Vice-Madam Vicki Matsko.

The Matlacha Hookers are a charitable organization raising monies for Pine Island Elementary with their annual fishing tournament and derby each October. The Hookers also raise money for scholarships which are awarded in May of each year and a Spring dance is held with proceeds benefiting our area senior citizens. Throughout the year the Matlacha Hookers also donate to other island charities such as F.I.S.H., The Beacon of Hope plus the Kiwanis and The Bobby Holloway Fishing Tournament. During monthly Hooker meetings food and personal items are collected and brought to the Food Pantry.

For more information about the Matlacha Hookers organization and the island support they provide or information on becoming a member please visit our web site at www.matlachahookers.org To make a donation please contact matty@matlachahookers.org or mail to Matlacha Hookers, P.O.Box 111 Matlacha, FL 33993. The Matlacha Hookers committed to "....making a positive difference in our community."