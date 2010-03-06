Matlacha Hookers 'Hooked on Seniors' Dance

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 06/03/2010 - 1:59pm

The Matlacha Hookers are hosting a Dinner Dance at the Elks Lodge #2781 on Saturday, June 26 to benefit the Beacon of Hope’s Senior Services. The doors will open at 4:00pm and dinner will be served from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Dancing will be from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm featuring one of Pine Island favorites, The Bombaleros.

The Matlacha Hookers are joining efforts with the Beacon of Hope to reach out to Senior Citizens needing assistance in our community. This event represents the first in the Matlacha Hookers ‘Hooked on Seniors’ series of events.

Diners and dancers of all ages are welcome. Ticket donations are $15.00 per person or $25.00 per couple and can be purchased at Little Lilly’s Deli, the Beacon of Hope, the Elks Lodge and Trader’s Hitching Post. There will be a 50/50 drawing during the evening and several baskets will be available for raffle. Bring baby supplies to donate to the Food Pantry and receive a free raffle ticket. At this time the Food Pantry is in need of diapers, wet wipes, lotion, shampoo, baby food and formula.

If you need additional information, please call Robin at 433-6025 or Betsy at 898-6071.