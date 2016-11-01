Matlacha Hooker's Januray 2016 General Meeting.

Ladies!
The Matlacha Hookers general meeting will be held January 11, 2016 at 6:00 PM at Sandy Hook Restaurant. It's the first meeting of 2016! It's also when tickets for the Roaring 20's Great Gatsby Beacon of HOPE fundraiser for its seniors programs will go on sale FOR THE FIRST TIME! For the price of a ticket ($35.00 each...cash or check) you will have an afternoon of fun with friends, wine, 20's jazz music, more wine, dancing, wine, great food (including C. W. Fudge Factory), champagne, and surprises!
In addition to purchasing tickets we are asking that you please bring and donate a bottle of good wine to be used for the mystery wines...along with your donations to the food pantry. See you all at the meeting! If you need more information contact Darlene Widirstky at hookersecretary@gmail.com
