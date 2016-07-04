Matlacha Hookers "Making A Positive Difference In Their Community"

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 08/23/2010 - 3:24pm

Once again The Matlacha Hookers, a charitable organization ‘making a positive difference in their community‘, have collected and delivered school supplies to Pine Island Elementary School to be used during the 2010-2011 school year.

Specially decorated bins were placed in various businesses in the Pine Island area where patrons could drop off their donated items. The Perfect Cup, Trader’s Hitching Post and Sandy Hook Restaurant were drop off points in Matlacha. Pine Island drop off points were Pine Island Methodist Church, Pine Island Community Church, TIB Bank, SunTrust Bank, Wachovia Bank, Bank of America, Southwest Capital Bank, Pine Island Library, Little Lilly’s Island Deli, Century 21, The Beacon of Hope, Waterfront Restaurant, Jackie’s Restaurant, Woody’s Waterside Grill, Low Key Tiki Restaurant, VFW, The Moose Lodge, The Island Grill, Pine Island Family Hair Salon, American Legion and Winn-Dixie. The Matlacha Hookers extend their thank-yous to all who displayed the bins and to all who donated school supplies.

The Matlacha Hookers meet the second Monday of each month. September’s meeting will be on September 13th at The Sandy Hook Restaurant in Matlacha. The meeting will be called to order at 6:30 p.m. Please bring 2 items for the food pantry. For more information please visit their web site at

www.matlachahookers.org