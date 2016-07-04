Matlacha Hookers Monthly Meeting

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 01/31/2011 - 5:04pm

This month Matlacha Hooker meeting will be at the Elks on PI. THURS. Feb. 3, 2011 at 6:30 p.m. Burgers and Caesar salad dinners will be available for purchase. Arrive early to socialize and enjoy the Elks famous burgers!

Most importantly.........

Feb. is Personal Care Item Month for our monthly Food Pantry collection.

The food pantry is in need of items like shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, tooth brushes, moisturizer, tissues, bathroom tissue, deodorant, combs, hair brushes, ....and for the women who are out looking for a job items like lipstick, makeup, mascara, cheek color, hair spray, hair mousse or gel, nail files, etc.

For more information please visit us at www.matlachahookers.org

The Matlacha Hookers...........'making a positive difference in our community'.

