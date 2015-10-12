Matlacha Hookers October Meeting Date is Set

Start: 10/12/2015 6:30 pm

Ladies,

The Matlacha Hookers general membership meeting will be on Monday, October 12th at the Sandy Hook Restaurant in Matlacha beginning at 6:30pm. Sandy Hook will offer a limited menu for your enjoyment and the doors open at 5:30pm. The Matlacha Hookers is a 501©3 women’s civic organization whose mission statement is to ‘Make a Positive Difference in our Community’ and is open to women over the age of 21.

For the month of October, members are reminded to bring two items for the Food Pantry. This month they have requested bags of rice or prepared packages of rice with sauces, instant potatoes or canned, and crackers. In addition, please bring bags of Halloween candy to the general meeting for the Halloween Event at the Pine Island Elementary School.

For additional information about the Matlacha Hookers or the general membership meeting, please call Theresa at 239-560-9687.

REMINDER—PLEASE SEND YOUR 50/50 SUGGESTIONS TO MADAM THERESA AT theresakramer58@gmail.com.

***Hooker Merchandise will be available for purchase....shirts, caps, coozies, totes. Cash and checks accepted.

To become a member or need more information

www.matlachahookers.org