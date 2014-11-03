Matlacha Hookers Scholarship Applications Available

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 03/11/2014 - 12:16pm

The Matlacha Hookers have announced that the organization is continuing its tradition of awarding scholarship grants to deserving and potential students, not only for college, but for trade schools as well as technical schools and for continuing education.

Applications are available click on the link.

If necessary, hard copies are available at the following locations: Pine Island Banks, Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, Traders Hitching Post and the Pine Island Library.

DQ Grill & Chill on Pine Island offers "Raise Dollars with Diners!" Click on the attached link for more information.

