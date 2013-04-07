Matlacha Hookers Wine Tasting Event to Benefit Beacon of H.O.P.E. Seniors

Start: 04/07/2013 2:00 pm

End: 04/07/2013 5:00 pm

Wines, Cheeses and Chocolates will be in abundance at this year's Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Tasting Event.

April 7, 2013

2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Calusa Ridge

12401 Stringfellow Road

Bokeelia, Florida 33922

Tickets $20 available after March 11th at Stonegate Bank, Little Lily's Deli, Traders Hitching Post and Beacon of H.O.P.E.

Music Provided by Steely Pan

Must Be 21 to Attend

Casual Island Evening Attire

Event Sponsors: Publix Supermarkets • Winn Dixie • Cupcake Express • DFV Wines • Sweet Expressions • Profiles Salon • Ad&PrintCraft • Spa 33.

Limited Space Get your tickets now