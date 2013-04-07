Matlacha Hookers Wine Tasting Event to Benefit Beacon of H.O.P.E. Seniors

Wines, Cheeses and Chocolates will be in abundance at this year's Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Tasting Event.
April 7, 2013
2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Calusa Ridge
12401 Stringfellow Road
Bokeelia, Florida 33922
Tickets $20 available after March 11th at Stonegate Bank, Little Lily's Deli, Traders Hitching Post and Beacon of H.O.P.E.
Music Provided by Steely Pan
Must Be 21 to Attend
Casual Island Evening Attire
Event Sponsors: Publix Supermarkets • Winn Dixie • Cupcake Express • DFV Wines • Sweet Expressions • Profiles Salon • Ad&PrintCraft • Spa 33.
Limited Space Get your tickets now