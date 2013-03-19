Matlacha Hookers Wine Tasting Event to Benefit Beacon of H.O.P.E. Seniors

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 03/19/2013 - 5:01pm

Wines, Cheeses and Chocolates will be in abundance at this year's Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Tasting Event.

April 7, 2013

2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Calusa Ridge

12401 Stringfellow Road

Bokeelia, Florida 33922

Limited Space Get your tickets now

Tickets $20 available at Stonegate Bank, Little Lily's Deli, Traders Hitching Post and Beacon of H.O.P.E.

Music Provided by Steely Pan

Must Be 21 to Attend

Casual Island Evening Attire

Event Sponsors: Publix Supermarkets • Winn Dixie • Cupcake Express • DFV Wines • Sweet Expressions • Profiles Salon • Ad&PrintCraft • Spa 33.

Drawing done by Local Artist: Mel Meo & Poster Donated by: Local Printing & Marketing Co. Ad&PrintCraft

For More Information Call: Barbara Jameson @ 239-283-3153 or Arlene Stornello @ 239-282-1442