Matlacha Hookers Wine Tasting Event to Benefit Beacon of H.O.P.E. Seniors

Wines, Cheeses and Chocolates will be in abundance at this year's Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Tasting Event.
April 7, 2013
2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Calusa Ridge
12401 Stringfellow Road
Bokeelia, Florida 33922
Limited Space Get your tickets now
Tickets $20 available at Stonegate Bank, Little Lily's Deli, Traders Hitching Post and Beacon of H.O.P.E.
Music Provided by Steely Pan
Must Be 21 to Attend
Casual Island Evening Attire
Event Sponsors: Publix Supermarkets • Winn Dixie • Cupcake Express • DFV Wines • Sweet Expressions • Profiles Salon • Ad&PrintCraft • Spa 33.
Drawing done by Local Artist: Mel Meo & Poster Donated by: Local Printing & Marketing Co. Ad&PrintCraft
For More Information Call: Barbara Jameson @ 239-283-3153 or Arlene Stornello @ 239-282-1442
