Matlacha Overlay Plan Approved By a 3 to 2 Vote

The County Commissioners today approved by a 3 to 2 vote (Manning, Judah, and Mann approving and Bigelow and Hall voting no) the Matlacha Overlay Plan. This plan represents some seven years work by the leadership of the Matlacha Civic Association, who were supported all the way by the Greater Pine Island Civic Association.

The plan will alleviate some of the problems with "McMansions" being built on lots too small for the building, as well as the need for a variance every time a house is built. The plan will provide much improved and very sensible planning for the Matlacha community as well as considerably reduce costs to new or replacement home builders.

Due to recent back surgery, I was unable to attend the meeting. If I could have been there, I would have commended the Matlacha leadership for all their hard work over the last seven years, plus I would have pointed out that the membership of the Greater Pine Island Civic Association unanimously approved the work of the Matlacha Civic Association. I could not attend, but I did watch on television,and I was very impressed with the performance of Greg Stuart, Kathy Malone, Bill Stoelker, and the other MCA leadership as well as the numerous Matlacha residents that spoke in favor of the Plan. They are to be much congratulated.

"I also noted that Commissioner Manning provided excellent leadership in representing his district." said Buchanan

Phil Buchanan

