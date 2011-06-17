Home

The Matlacha Overlay Plan to be Reviewed

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 06/17/2011 - 10:02am

On June 10, the LDC Advisory Committee reviewed the Matlacha Overlay Plan. This 15 member commission-appointed group of unpaid volunteers advise the county commissioners on amendments to the Land Development Code.

Greg Stuart, Stuart & Associates Planning and Design Services, a resident of Matlacha made a presentation complete with a display of diagrams and photos. Committee members asked a number of questions. They also wanted to ensure that we had community participation and support. We informed them of numerous articles in our Pine Island Eagle, flyers delivered door-to-door inviting residents to a presentation at the October, 2010 civic association meeting and continuous updates at monthly civic meetings. We allowed residents to think about the Plan for a month and return to Matlacha Civic's November, 2010 meeting for further discussion before a vote by ballot. The tally indicated over 90% of this larger than usual crowd supported submitting this plan.

The LDCAC voted to endorse the Matlacha Overlay without objection. The Plan does not affect Matlacha Isles or the Historic District. There will be two more reviews then a public hearing before the county commissioners which is expected this Fall.

The second of these three reviews will be the Executive Regulatory Oversight Committee (EROC) on Wednesday, July 13 at 2 p.m. in Conference Room 1B on the first floor of the Community Development Building, 1500 Monroe St., Fort Myers. Brief comments from the public are allowed. Due to summer vacations please call to confirm meetings at 533-8585, Nettie Richardson, Lee County Zoning or Kathy Malone, Overlay Plan Committee, 239-283-3762 or km654@cyberstreet.com.

Submitted by: Kathy Malone, Committee Member

