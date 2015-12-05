Matlacha Pedestrian Crosswalks Construction Begins

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 05/12/2015 - 8:41am

Matlacha Pedestrian Facilities Begin

After a lot of talk and waiting it's finally happening; let the crosswalks begin! Two RRFBs (rectangular rapidly flashing beacons); one at the crosswalk near Bert's, one east of Matlacha Ave. (near ice cream shop) and one (w/out flashing beacon) at Island Ave.

Pine Island-Matlacha: Lee County DOT will be improving pedestrian facilities beginning May 4th 2015 in the Matlacha area. This work will include shoulder closures with construction vehicles intermittently entering and exiting the roadway. The project should be completed in approximately 60 days. For further questions, contact Sarah Clarke at 533-8718