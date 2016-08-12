Matlacha - Pine Island Fire Department Tree Lighting

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 12/08/2016 - 9:36am

Santa & Mrs Clause is coming to visit the Pine Island Children on December 22nd at the Christmas Tree lighting at the Matlacha-Pine Island Fire Department.

Come and bring the kids to see Santa & Mrs Clause arrive by fire truck

Enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies.

Each child will go home with a stuffed animal from the Claus's.

Pine Island Dance will be performing at 6pm and the Pine Island Elementary Chorus will perform at 6:30PM.

December 22nd

Christmas Tree Lighting

Matlacha Pine Island Fire Dept

Lighting at 6:45pm