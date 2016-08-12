Matlacha - Pine Island Fire Department Tree Lighting

Santa & Mrs Clause is coming to visit the Pine Island Children on December 22nd at the Christmas Tree lighting at the Matlacha-Pine Island Fire Department.
Come and bring the kids to see Santa & Mrs Clause arrive by fire truck
Enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies.
Each child will go home with a stuffed animal from the Claus's.
Pine Island Dance will be performing at 6pm and the Pine Island Elementary Chorus will perform at 6:30PM.
December 22nd
Christmas Tree Lighting
Matlacha Pine Island Fire Dept
Lighting at 6:45pm
