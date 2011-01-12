Matlacha Remembers John Lennon 31 Years Later

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 12/01/2011 - 4:54pm

Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens is the perfect setting to come and reflect on the life of John Lennon with live music by Tribute Artist, Jim Tucke.

Fans of the late John Lennon are invited to celebrate his remarkable life at Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens on December 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Leoma Lovegrove will host Jim Tucke in a tribute performance, Strawberry Fields Forever: Remembering John Lennon. Dec. 8 marks the 31st anniversary of Lennon's death. Tucke will recreate the Beatle experience in both costume and song. Lovegrove has numerous Beatle-themed art works that make it possible to take a little bit of Liverpool home. Arrive by boat or car, enjoy a Strawberry Delight, and feel free to sing along. About Jim Tucke

As a youngster, Columbus, Ohio native, Jim Tucke banged on his mother's pots and pans without mercy for the cookware or his family's ears. Finally, his mother gave in and bought her son a drum set and a drummer was born. Now he sings most styles of music and combines drums and piano simultaneously in a solo act around Naples, Fort Myers, and Sanibel. Tucke is no stranger to Lovgrove Gallery & Gardens, having previously entertained President Jimmy Carter and his extended family while on a visit to Matlacha.

Event is Free. For more informaion, call 239.283.6453. Lovegrove Gallery & gardens is located a 4637 Pine Island road NW.