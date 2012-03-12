Matlacha Remembers John Lennon 32 Years Later

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 12/03/2012 - 9:37am

Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens is the perfect setting to come and reflect on the life of John Lennon with live music by Tribute Artist, Jim Tucke.

Matlacha. Fans of the late John Lennon are invited to celebrate his remarkable life at Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens on December 9, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Songster and guitarist, Jim Tucke will perform the fifth annual tribute concert, Strawberry Fields Forever: Remembering John Lennon. December 8 marks the 32st anniversary of Lennon's death but the concert will held on Sunday Dec 9 to be part of the Merry Matlacha festivities. Tucke will recreate the Beatle experience in both costume and song. In addition, the Matlacha Night Lights will overlap and begin at 6:30 ($6.00 ). The LED light show is part of the Merry Matlacha weekend events. Lovegrove has numerous Beatle-themed art works that make it possible to take a little bit of Liverpool home. Arrive by boat or car, enjoy a strawberry decadent desserts, and feel free to sing along. For more information, call 239.283.6453. Lovegrove Gallery & gardens is located a 4637 Pine Island road NW., Matlacha, Florida. Concert FREE

About Jim Tucke

As a youngster, Columbus, Ohio native, Jim Tucke banged on his mother's pots and pans without mercy for the cookware or his family's ears. Finally, his mother gave in and bought her son a drum set and a drummer was born. Now he sings most styles of music and combines drums and piano simultaneously in a solo act around Naples, Fort Myers, and Sanibel. Tucke is no stranger to Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens, having previously entertained President Jimmy Carter and his extended family while on a visit to Matlacha.