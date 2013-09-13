Matlacha Shuts Down After Broken Water Line Is Found.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 09/13/2013 - 6:24pm

Matlacha, FL -

Matlacha closed for the night after a water pipe broke on Pine Island Road.

Sandy Hook employees saw water gushing out of the ground right in front of the restaurant.

Most businesses and dozens of homes from Island Avenue to the Sandy Hook Restaurant were without water for hours.

Pine Island Water Company crew spent hours digging and repairing the broken water pipe.

Inside most of the home in Matlacha the faucets were dry and people were frustrated.

Around 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 11th, Nicole from Sandy Hook said "I don’t know if I should call my employees and tell them we will not be able to open, I hope they get the problem fixed. I can buy water for drinking, making coffee and tea, but we still will not have water for the bathrooms or washing hands."

As crews worked to replace a 12 feet section of pipe, their general manager tells us the problem was a rubber piece connecting two pipes broke.

It's annoying to those who live along this stretch of road and a big problem for businesses who were forced to close for the night.

Lisa from Olde Fish House said "Of all nights it has to be tonight, this is one of our busy nights. We have a live band that is suppose to be playing tonight and its Bike Night."

Other businesses effected by the outage of water were Great Licks Ice Cream, Bella Pizza and Mulletville Seafood and many more.

This was going to be a long night for the residents of Matlacha who didn't have any water.

The broken line has now been fixed but now the businesses and residents have a boil water notice.