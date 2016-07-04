Maughan - Benacquisto Debate

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 08/22/2016 - 11:06am

Matlacha/Pine Islands, FL. August 20, 2016. The Matlacha Island Chamber of Commerce wants to host a debate between District 27 Florida Senate candidates Lizbeth Benacquisto and Jason Maughan, and has issued invitations to both campaigns for the event.

“Matlacha and Pine Island are surrounded by water,” states Matlacha Island Chamber president Leoma Lovegrove, an internationally-acclaimed artist whose gallery and gardens are a Matlacha landmark. “Tourism and agriculture are our biggest industries, and the quality of our water impacts every resident, property owner and visitor on the islands.”

Lovegrove has offered a centrally-located Matlacha and Pine Island are surrounded by water 5,000-square-foot building next to Pine Island Pizza, 6465 Pine Island Rd NW. Pine island center as the venue for the debate, and suggests that one of the anchors at FOX 4 NOW be the moderator and select the questions.

“We hope we’ll hear how each candidate plans to solve our water issues and keeping our tourism dollars coming in,” adds Lovegrove, who promises to work closely with both campaigns to set the day and time, promote the event on social media, hire security for the event and put up signage on the islands and throughout Cape Coral.

For more information, please contact Leoma Lovegrove, Matlacha Island Chamber of Commerce, 239-822-4109.