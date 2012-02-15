Meet and Greet with Chauncey Goss Son of Potter Goss

Anna Stober and Noel Andress, both former Presidents of the GPICA, are hosting a meet and greet with Chauncey Goss as listed below tomorrow afternoon, and the whole island is invited. Mr Goss (from Sanibel) is running for the seat for our Congressional District. I've never met Mr Goss, even though I enjoyed working closely with his father Potter Goss when we both worked for CIA in the early 1960's (I don't know, but I suspect Chauncey was probably not then yet born). I look forward to meeting him, and it would be a good idea for all of us to do so.
February 16th, 2012 (Thursday, tomorrow)
4pm—6pm
14261 Clubhouse Drive
Bokeelia, FL 33945
Alden Pines Golf &
Country Club
By: Phil Buchanan
- Login to post comments
- 26935 reads