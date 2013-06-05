Home

Meet the New County Commissioners on May 7th

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 05/06/2013 - 8:21am

LEE COUNTY CHAIRMAN CECIL PENDERGRASS will speak at the Tuesday, May 7 Greater Pine Island Civic Association meeting at 7:00 p.m.

They need a strong show of support for the civic association and hope you will come to meet one of the two new county commissioners. Chairman Pendergrass does not know us as well as he needs to if he is going to be voting on issues that affect us. There is so much going on right now in Tallahassee, Lee County and Cape Coral that might affect us we need you to attend and be informed. As the Board of Directors of the civic association we do the best we can but we cannot do it all by ourselves.

Sometimes we need a show of support and this is one of those times. Please impress the county chairman with a strong showing of voters at this civic meeting. Commissioner Pendergrass is filling a vacated seat (Brian Bigelow left to run for county clerk) and this vacated seat (District 2) is coming up for election. More people live in Cape Coral but Matlacha/Pine Island residents typically have a stronger turn out to vote. Questions will be allowed following the commissioner’s speech. Here are some subjects to consider asking or you may have some of your own:

1. Water quality in our surrounding waters affects commercial/sport fishing. What is the county doing about red tide?

2. Cape Coral removed the Ceitus boatlift and pollution is pouring unfiltered into Matlacha Pass. What is the county commission doing to correct this and will city or county taxpayers pay to clean up the pollution?

3. How do you feel about Cape Coral’s continued interest in annexing us? Statements have been made that they will annex Matlacha first and then Pine Island.

4. Does the commissioner support community plans in general and our Pine Island Plan in particular? Does he support the 810/910 rule that helps us prevent over development?

On May 6 the commission will discuss the jet ski ordinance.
What is the commissioners position on more jet ski and airboat rental businesses opening up in Lee County?

Pine Islanders are more environmentally aware and more protective of our environmental lands than our neighbor to the East. Will the commissioner support us on these protections?

Many other communities have a large regional park. Will the commissioner support the creation of a regional park on Pine Island?

Hope to see you at Tuesday’s meeting.

Kathy Malone, V.P.
Greater Pine Island Civic Association

