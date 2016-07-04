Home

Meeting for Design Project from Burnt Store Road to West of Chiquita Boulevard

Pine Island Road 4-lane Project

The Florida Department of Transportation, District One, is holding a public information workshop for the SR 78 (Pine Island Road) design project from Burnt Store Road to west of Chiquita Boulevard in Lee County. We invite you to attend the workshop anytime from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11, 2012 at the German American Social Club, 2101 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, Florida. We've included a project and meeting location map below for your reference.

The meeting is an open house with no formal presentation. People attending the workshop may review project displays and aerial photographs and speak one-on-one with project team members. Displays will show plans to widen SR 78 from two to four lanes and add a 46-foot median in this segment.

FDOT is sending notices to all property owners located at least 300 feet on either side of SR 78 within the project limits. FDOT welcomes and appreciates everyone’s participation in the project. Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status. People who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or people who require translation services (free of charge) should contact FDOT project manager Kevin Ingle at least seven days prior to the meeting. Mr. Ingle may be reached at (863) 519-2740 or by email at Kevin.Ingle@dot.state.fl.us.

Billy Hattaway, P.E.
District One Secretary
Florida Department of Transportation
(863) 519-2201, Fax (863) 534-7265
billy.hattaway@dot.state.fl.us

