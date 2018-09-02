Members Request Accountability from the GPICA

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 02/09/2018 - 10:44am

In a letter to the Board of Directors and Officers of the Greater Pine Island Civic Association, dated January 8, 2018, members; J. Michael Hannon, Karl Deigert, and Leo Amos requested documents relating to the following 3 of a total 14 subjects of interest referred to therein:

(Begin excerpts from the letter:)

Pursuant to Florida Statute 617.1602, as members of the GPICA we request that the following records of the Association be made available for inspection and copying at 9:00 a.m., on January 25, 2018, or such other time as may be agreed upon in writing.

3. The minutes of all members meetings and records of all action taken by members without a meeting for the past 3 years.

7. Minutes of any meeting of the board of directors, records of any action of a committee of the board of directors while acting in place of the board of directors on behalf of the corporation, minutes of any meeting of the members, and records of action taken by the members or board of directors without a meeting: such documents shall include meetings of the incorporation committee.

8. Accounting records of the corporation for the past ten years.

The purposes of this request are the following:

b. To determine whether GPICA has made any expenditures which are not permitted by its By-Laws or Florida law.

e. To determine whether GPICA has received money from any non-members whose interests may be adverse to some or all of the members of GPICA.

i. To ascertain whether any current or former members of the GPICA board of directors has any liability for the acts of the GPICA.

(End excerpts from the letter:)

See attached full document