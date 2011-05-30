Memorial Day - Day of Rememberance

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 05/23/2011 - 8:13pm

The VFW of Pine Island will be holding Memorial Day Services

VFW Post on Stringfellow Road

May 30, 2011

11:00 am.

Do your children a favor and bring them to the event before they go to the pool. They just may learn something they will never forget. Let us all never forget these brave men and women!

When asked what Memorial Day meant, most grade school students guessed that it was either the start of Summer or the day that their town's pool opened.

Memorial Day is a day of rememberance for those who gave the utimate sacrifice in our nation's service. There are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of families that have been touched by the loss of a loved one in the service of this great country of the one you and I are priviledged to be a citizen of. We are free thanks to these mostly young people who have given their lives so that we can live the lives we have.

They are no longer with us. I am sure you know at least one. Please take the moment of silence on Memorial Day, May 30th to honor their sacrifices.

God Bless Amereica!

Barry August, Commander Post 136 of the American Legion, St. James City, FL