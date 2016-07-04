Memorial Service for - Bradley David Stokes, Jr.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 05/22/2012 - 5:12pm

Bradley David Stokes, Jr., 22 years of age of Bokeelia, FL passed away on May 18, 2012.

He was born July 24, 1989 in Ft. Myers, Florida.

Bradley was a 6th generation resident of Pine Island, Florida.

He graduated from Mariner H.S. in 2007 and from the Fort Myers Fire Academy in 2008.

He recently completed Air Force basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Lackland, Texas and graduated from Security Forces Training .

He was to be stationed at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii beginning in June.

Bradley is survived by his mother, Rebecca Stokes of Bokeelia, FL; his maternal grandparents, Estelle Rowell of N. Fort Myers, FL and Randolph Darna of Bokeelia, FL; his paternal grandmother, Barbara Stokes of Highlands, N. Carolina; Uncle and Aunt, Scott and Margaret Darna of Bokeelia, FL, Aunt Vickie Stokes of Bokeelia, FL and Uncle and Aunt, Jeff and Shelley Vidmar of Highlands, N. Carolina; first cousins, Amy Allen, Scotty Darna, Coleman Darna, Matt Schehl, Scott Schehl and Skye Stokes.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bradley David Stokes, Sr., his paternal grandfather, Charles Stokes and paternal uncles, Rusty Stokes and Michael Stokes.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 26, 2012 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home,

1589 Colonial Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL 33907.

Military honors will be provided by the MacDill Air Force Base Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fortmyersmemorial.com