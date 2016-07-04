Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Memorial Service for - Bradley David Stokes, Jr.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 05/22/2012 - 5:12pm
Bradley David Stokes, Jr.

Bradley David Stokes, Jr., 22 years of age of Bokeelia, FL passed away on May 18, 2012.

He was born July 24, 1989 in Ft. Myers, Florida.

Bradley was a 6th generation resident of Pine Island, Florida.

He graduated from Mariner H.S. in 2007 and from the Fort Myers Fire Academy in 2008.

He recently completed Air Force basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Lackland, Texas and graduated from Security Forces Training .

He was to be stationed at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii beginning in June.

Bradley is survived by his mother, Rebecca Stokes of Bokeelia, FL; his maternal grandparents, Estelle Rowell of N. Fort Myers, FL and Randolph Darna of Bokeelia, FL; his paternal grandmother, Barbara Stokes of Highlands, N. Carolina; Uncle and Aunt, Scott and Margaret Darna of Bokeelia, FL, Aunt Vickie Stokes of Bokeelia, FL and Uncle and Aunt, Jeff and Shelley Vidmar of Highlands, N. Carolina; first cousins, Amy Allen, Scotty Darna, Coleman Darna, Matt Schehl, Scott Schehl and Skye Stokes.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bradley David Stokes, Sr., his paternal grandfather, Charles Stokes and paternal uncles, Rusty Stokes and Michael Stokes.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 26, 2012 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home,
1589 Colonial Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL 33907.

Military honors will be provided by the MacDill Air Force Base Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fortmyersmemorial.com

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 