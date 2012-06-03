Memorial Service Held for two of Pine Island Residents

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 03/06/2012 - 6:16pm

Joint memorial services for Mr. and Mrs. Tapager were held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 3, at the First Baptist Church of Pine Island, 5363 Avenue D, Bokeelia, FL 33922 with the Rev. Thomas Rickards officating.

Sally Jean Tapager, 79, a 20-year resident of Bokeelia, formerly of Laguna Beach, Calif., died Monday, Feb. 20, 2012, in Cape Coral. She was born March 2, 1932, in Detroit, to Gordon and Helen Soutar. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pine Island and was co-owner of Tropic Star of Pine Island since 1996.

Sally was president of the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce for many years. Friends and colleagues of Sally Tapager remember her as the energetic voice for tourism and the relaxing lifestyle of Pine Island.

She is survived by three children, Vincent Tapager and his partner, Kathy Potucek, also of Bokeelia, Eric (Debbie) Tapager of Huntsburg, Ohio, Michelle (Mark) Levanitis of North Easton, Mass.; as well as a granddaughter, Kelly Tapager also of Huntsburg.

Her husband, Charles C. Tapager, passed away just five days later, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2012.