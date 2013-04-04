Memorial Services for Heather Irene Reppa

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 04/04/2013 - 9:58am

HEATHER IRENE REPPA (1984 - 2013)

4/2/2013

Heather Irene Reppa of St. James City was born 10/27/1984.

She went home to be with the Lord at 28 years of age 4/2/2013.

She is survived by her parents Frank and Denise, Grandparents Paul and Joan Scrudato,

and many other family and friends who love her.

She loved her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Frank Reppa, Jr.

Heather was a commercial fisherlady because of her family heritage on Pine Island.

She loved shelling and fishing. She was an avid dog lover.

She loved the Lord Jesus Christ and to help people.

She had a wonderful smile and always a kind word.

A Memorial serivce will be held at the First Baptist Church of Pine Island on 4/6/2013

Held by: Rev. Jim Olsen,

5363 Avenue D Bokeelia Florida, 33922

The service will be at 11am followed by a lunch.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Heather's Memory to the

Frank Lee Reppa Jr. Memoiral trust at

Capitol Bank

9820 Stringfellow Blvd.

St. James City Florida, 33956