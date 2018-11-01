Model "A" Restorers Club at ClamJam of SW FL 2018

Model A Restorers Club.
The Edison/Ford SW Region of the Model A Restorers Club serving SW FL. The club attends a number of car shows and other events during the year. Members have local tours/excursions around the Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Naples area with antique Fords. They help members who are devoted to restoring, maintaining, preserving and enjoy driving our A's, T's and other early Fords. The club recently had lunch at Capt'n Con's in Bokeelia. Some of the club members will be showcasing their model A's and T's at ClamJam of Southwest Florida Seafood & Music Festival on Saturday, January 27th. Stop by and checkout some of historic cars. www.ClamJamSWFL.com
- Login to post comments
- 3 reads