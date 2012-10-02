New Playground Is Ready for the Kids

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 02/10/2012 - 3:55pm

The playground has been completed and now all it needs is the kids. The playground construction was started the week of January 26th and took about 10 days to finish. The old one was very rusted which became a safety issue for the kids. After a playground committee was formed they started the bid process from playground companies and defferent design that would fit the area.

It was decided it would be cheaper to replace the entire playground then to replace what was rusting. Bids and different layout plans were presented to Lee County Parks and Recreation departments. WHich then had to go through a review process and then have it approved.

All funds for the new playground were allocated from a special project fund which is earmarked just for projects like this one.

The playground consists of a 6 foot and 9 foot deck with quite a few new features for the kids. The new equipment features an area where the kids can select and drive different vehicles, such as cars, boats and spaceships. While the kids are driving the selected vehicle it actually makes the vehicles sound. New swings, slides and an exercise area where also added to the playground.

This is a great addition for the families of Pine Island and it should be used a lot in years to come. Stop by and see the new addition at Pine Island Center.