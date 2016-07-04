NEW UPDATE: Cosmo Surgery Went Well

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 05/30/2012 - 1:49pm

Cosmo had his surgery Friday. The vet found a calcification caused by the inflammation inside. She said that must have been causing him a lot of pain. She removed that and fixed the knees.

He will have to keep his bandages on all weekend and be confined to a cage for 3 weeks. He should be all right to move around then. She also suggested he put on a lot of weight because it was too painful for him to move. She said there was very little arthritis and over all he is a very healthy boy.

I took some pictures when I visited him. He was still pretty doped up. I can't wait to bring him home tomorrow- his brother and roommates here at the shelter really miss him! Thank you all again, for your support. Our Cosmo is a very lucky kitty to have so many people caring about him!

FOX 4 News did a story on the sanctuary and Cosmo today. Check the evening news to see if they repeat the story.

We have a wonderful, sweet male cat here at Helping Paws named Cosmo . Poor Cosmo has developed severe problems with both of his rear legs and is losing the ability to walk. As it is he has to scoot around and part hobble, part pull his rear legs along – he is also starting to be in some pain from his condition.

Cosmo has been diagnosed with Luxating Patellas in both rear knees. This is a genetic disorder but is definitely correctable with surgery. Typically surgery on both knees would be $4000 or more but our vet is generously willing to do it for $2000 including all incidental costs – this is not an uncommon surgery and there is an excellent prognosis for full recovery.

But we certainly do not have the $2000. For the time being Cosmo is being treated with meds to ease the joints and the pain and he gets leg massages 1-2 times per day. Cosmo desperately needs this operation! We have a generous gentleman who has pledged to match all contributions up to $1000!

Please spread the word to anyone you know who might consider contributing to help fund Cosmo’s operation. Any amount will help towards the goal of $1000. They can contribute by going to helpingpawsas.chipin.com/cosmos-double-knee-surgery or by sending a contribution directly to Helping Paws.

