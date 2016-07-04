Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

NEW UPDATE: Cosmo Surgery Went Well

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 05/30/2012 - 1:49pm
Cosmoas2.JPG
helpingPawsLogo_03.png

Cosmo had his surgery Friday. The vet found a calcification caused by the inflammation inside. She said that must have been causing him a lot of pain. She removed that and fixed the knees.

He will have to keep his bandages on all weekend and be confined to a cage for 3 weeks. He should be all right to move around then. She also suggested he put on a lot of weight because it was too painful for him to move. She said there was very little arthritis and over all he is a very healthy boy.

I took some pictures when I visited him. He was still pretty doped up. I can't wait to bring him home tomorrow- his brother and roommates here at the shelter really miss him! Thank you all again, for your support. Our Cosmo is a very lucky kitty to have so many people caring about him!

FOX 4 News did a story on the sanctuary and Cosmo today. Check the evening news to see if they repeat the story.

Marnie Miszewski
Helping Paws Animal Sanctuary, Inc.
www.helpingpawsanimalsanctuary.com
239-283-9100
______________________________________________________________________________________________
We have a wonderful, sweet male cat here at Helping Paws named Cosmo . Poor Cosmo has developed severe problems with both of his rear legs and is losing the ability to walk. As it is he has to scoot around and part hobble, part pull his rear legs along – he is also starting to be in some pain from his condition.

Cosmo has been diagnosed with Luxating Patellas in both rear knees. This is a genetic disorder but is definitely correctable with surgery. Typically surgery on both knees would be $4000 or more but our vet is generously willing to do it for $2000 including all incidental costs – this is not an uncommon surgery and there is an excellent prognosis for full recovery.

But we certainly do not have the $2000. For the time being Cosmo is being treated with meds to ease the joints and the pain and he gets leg massages 1-2 times per day. Cosmo desperately needs this operation! We have a generous gentleman who has pledged to match all contributions up to $1000!

Please spread the word to anyone you know who might consider contributing to help fund Cosmo’s operation. Any amount will help towards the goal of $1000. They can contribute by going to helpingpawsas.chipin.com/cosmos-double-knee-surgery or by sending a contribution directly to Helping Paws.

Thanks!!!
Marnie Miszewski
Helping Paws Animal Sanctuary, Inc.
www.helpingpawsanimalsanctuary.com
239-283-9100
10060 Mallory Pkwy E, Unit D
Saint James City, FL 33956

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 