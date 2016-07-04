Home

NEWS UPDATE - Bokeelia Residents Back Home After Fire Area was Determined to Be Safe

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 03/28/2012 - 6:50pm

BOKEELIA, FL - The 25-acre brush fire that was burning off Bay Point Road in Bokeelia is now 100 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire was near Bay Point Road and Eagles Nest Drive east of Stringfellow Road.

The Florida Forest Service sent Lee County's Strike Force team to the fire to assist with other area fire departments on hand.
An over abundance of Melaleuca trees in the area fueled the fire along with windy conditions caused the fire to spread northeast.

"I could see a lot of black smoke from where I was standing said resident Wayne Reed owner of Pine Island Airport special thank you goes out the Pine Island Fire Department for some great work getting the fire under control in such a short time with very little damage to homes as far as I know. "

The Forest Service confirms that four homes were in danger. A few residents in the area were asked to leave. One house suffered minor damage to the siding. Most residents in the controlled area were allowed to return after about 10 minutes when the firemen felt the area was safe.

Some construction equipment sitting on the property near the flames also suffered damage.
Crews continue to monitor the hotspots throughout the evening and will return to the site on Friday morning to continue the cleanup and to determine the cause of the fire.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

BOKEELIA, FL - March 28th around 5:30 PM the Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Department was called to the a of a large 20 acre brush fire off Bay Point Road and Eagles Nest Drive east of Stringfellow Road. Heavy smoke can be seen drifting North on Stringfellow Road.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, residents are being evacuated at Ficus and Stringfellow.

The Florida Forest Service is sending the North Strike Force team to the fire. The Forest Service confirms there are homes in danger.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 03/29/2012 - 10:07am. #

March 28th Fire in Bokeelia off Ficus Lane

Wayne from Pine Island Airport wrote:

"Thanks Pat, I am fine thanks to some great work of the Pine Island Fire Department. They got it under control in short time with no damage to homes as far as I know."

 

