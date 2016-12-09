NFL is Back at the Pine Island Moose

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 09/12/2016 - 9:45am

St. James City, FL-. Sunday’s are back with the NFL and the menu has some favorites and some new items as well. Come back for the best burger on the island and many favorites, Reuben’s, Philly Cheese-steaks, Meatball Subs, Buffalo Wings, Wraps, Sandwich’s and Soups. Food is served from 12:30-4 every Sunday.

Your NFL Crew is back and ready to have some fun with prizes and laughs. The Pine Island Moose is the place to be on the Island, don’t forget Spaghetti or Pork Chop Mondays, Fried Shrimp Dinner Tuesdays, Karaoke with Wings and Things Wednesday, Tex-Mex Thursday.

Special Menus Friday and Saturday Nights. Lunch every day from 11-2. Daily Specials always posted on our Facebook page. Don’t miss the fun, see you at the Moose. for details. The Pine Island Moose is located at 8903 Stringfellow Rd Phone Number 282-0453. Like us on Facebook Pine Island Moose Lodge or check out our website www.pineislandmoose.com This is a private club for members and their qualified guests only. Call for more information.