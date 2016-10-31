Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Nicole Lauber McQuade and Family Are Onto New Adventures

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 07/24/2017 - 4:38pm

Nicole Lauber McQuade the previous owner of Sandy Hook said “Thank you! I am blessed to have had all of you in my life!

With a heavy, yet happy heart, my father and I want to let everyone know that Sandy Hook Fish & Rib House has new owners. They plan to do great things with what has become my home and family for over the last 28+ years. I wish first and foremost to thank my staff. Not only have they been my employees, but they have been my brothers, sisters, best friends and children. Many of them (especially Steve Jewell and Denise Teets) have been with me since Mariner's Inn! They have been with me through school, graduation, marriage, birth of my children and most importantly, supported me and kept this restaurant running after the passing of my Mother. I know that my mom is sitting with God and she helped to make this happen so that I could spend more time in raising my wonderful boys. I didn't realize how much I would love being a mother until I had these boys. My mother wanted nothing more than for me to really be there for them.

I can't say enough of how blessed I was to have such great staff, friends and customers who have all been a part of my family and have touched my heart in so many ways. I can only hope and pray that I have done the best I can for all of you. Denise, Steve, Mike, Maryann, Ron, Sandi, Karen, Kristy...the number of years we have spent together have been wonderful. Your support has meant the world to me. Donna, I so appreciate all that you have done for me and the bond we have created. You have been my better half. Because of you and Denise I was able to spend more time with my boys. Jess, Brad, Daakota, Zach and Celia...It has been a pleasure watching you grow. Be the shoes!!" There is not enough space to thank or mention everyone that has worked and grown with me throughout the years. Please, just know, you all are always in my heart.

Thank you as well to all of my regulars and the wonderful community of Pine Island, Matlacha, Cape Coral and all of the surrounding area. You are the reason we made it through each year. I plan on taking a little time to spend with my friends and family, but then hope to get back in and involved with the wonderful charities that I have been a part of for many years. I especially want to thank the Matlacha Hookers, From Our Hearts and Beacon of Hope for all that you have done for the Island and for supporting Sandy Hook.

Excitement, sadness, joy and hope are all overcoming me right now. I have given my heart and soul to Sandy Hook. I can only hope that Sandy Hook will continue to stay in your hearts.”

The new owners of Sandy Hook are hard at working remodeling, doing roof work and getting things in order to reopen the doors to the public.

Items of Note

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 