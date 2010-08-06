Notice of Public Meeting Galt Preserve Addition

To whom it may concern: A Public Meeting for the recreational amenities planned for the Galt Preserve Addition will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2010 between 4:00 to 6:00pm at Matlacha Community Center, 4577 Pine Island Road, Matlacha, Florida. A record will be made of this meeting. A public meeting is planned to gain input as part of the planning process. The Conceptual Plan is available for review at the Lee County Department of Parks and Recreation website at: www.conservation2020.org/preservedetails.cfm?proj_no=216. Written comments will be accepted prior to the commencement of, or during the course of the scheduled meeting. Comment cards for oral comments will be provided at the public meeting. Please conduct yourself accordingly.
