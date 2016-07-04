October Happenings at the Pine Island Library

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 09/27/2011 - 1:05pm

The cool weather isn’t here yet, so consider visiting your air conditioned Pine Island Library! We have a lot going on during October.

We love to host authors and we have two great ones lined up. On Wednesday, October 5 at 6pm, local award-winning author Robert Macomber will present “Between the Covers” in which he will discuss how his novels are conceived, researched, written, and produced. Bob is a fantastic speaker and always puts on an interesting performance. We’re also having a program on Wednesday, October 12 at 6pm. Wilson Hawthorne, author of “The Last Pirate” will present tales of pirates and books. Both of these programs are open to everyone and each author will deliver an entertaining evening.

Lillian Bradley’s book discussions for the 2011-12 season begin at 1:30 on Thursday, October 27. They will be discussing Anita Diamant’s “The Red Tent.” Get your copy soon and join us for a lively time. And if you want to read ahead, Lillian’s November discussion will be on Daphne Kalotay’s “Russian Winter.” Each month at 3pm following the book discussions, the Friends of the Pine Island Library get together in the meeting room. Please stop in and join us.

Even over the summer the Pine Island Genealogy Group has been drawing a crowd. Their next meeting is on Wednesday, October 12, at 1pm. If you have an interest in your family tree, this is the place to start. And the following Wednesday, October 19, at 1pm, Carol Troup will be demonstrating Family Treemaker, an on-line genealogical database.

Let’s not forget the children. At 11am on Saturday, October 22, be sure to come to “Spine-Tingling Tales & Hair-Raising FUN”. This is a terrific Halloween program for the kids and grandkids. It simply oozes with spooky stories and creepy crafts. This is the day you get to see what Miss Tonya REALLY looks like when she isn’t masquerading as a children’s librarian. If you can’t make this program, Miss Tonya will also be telling spooky tales at the Kiwanis Club Fall Festival. This will be held at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church on Saturday, October 29, from 11am to 2pm.

Now is the time to find a good read before season starts and the shelves begin emptying. Come in and browse around. If you want to get on the list for some soon to be published titles look through the electronic catalog for Janet Evanovich’s “Explosive Eighteen,” Sue Grafton’s “V is for Vengeance,” or David Baldacci’s “Zero Day.” Our copies will be arriving as soon as they become available from the publisher.

There is always something going on at your Pine Island Library. Give us a call at 239-533-4350 or better yet, swing by and say hello. We’re located at 10700 Russell Road NW, just northwest of the four-way stop. We’d love to see you.

By Randy Briggs