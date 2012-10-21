OktoberBreast 2012

Start: 10/21/2012 12:00 pm

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Oktoberbreast ®

Sunday, October 21st

12:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Sponsored by Miceli’s Restaurant

3930 Pine Island Road

Matlacha, Florida 33993

Live Music by:

• Burnt Out • High Tide • Strange Arrangement

www.FromOurHeart.org

Last year our community came together at Miceli's Restaurant in Matlacha, FL for some Oktober beers and Breast Cancer Awareness. Once again Miceli's and From Our Hearts will be celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Come by boat (GPS=N26.38.317 W082.03.317) or land to Miceli's Restaurant



Sunday October 21st

12 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Honor the fight against Breast Cancer and have a good time as well. Music will be provided under the Tiki Hut, by Burnt Out – Strange Arrangement and High Tide. You can donate to our cause by enjoying some great food from Miceli's and taking advantage of their 12:00 to 6:00 Happy Hour because a portion of the day’s sales will be donated back to From Our Hearts.

In addition you can buy 50/50 raffle tickets, shop at the retail tent for some early Christmas presents, and listen to information on the fight against Breast Cancer.



Proceeds from the day will be used to provide Breast Cancer Screening and procedures to eligible residents of the Greater Pine Island Area.

OktoberBreast®

For more information on the From Our Hearts organization and their fund raising activities visit the web site http://www.fromourheart.org/.