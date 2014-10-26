OktoberBreast 2014

Start: 10/26/2014 12:00 pm

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Oktoberbreast ®

Sunday, October 26th

12:00 noon

Sponsored by From Our Hearts

Held at and Co-Sponsored by

Miceli’s Restaurant

3930 Pine Island Road

Matlacha, Florida 33993

Live Music by:Cathy Eagle and Stringtown

Last year our community came together at Miceli's Restaurant in Matlacha, FL for some Oktober beers and Breast Cancer Awareness. Once again Miceli's, Fox News and From Our Hearts will be celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Come by boat (GPS=N26.38.317 W082.03.317) or land to Miceli's Restaurant

Honor the fight against Breast Cancer and have a good time as well. Music will be provided under the Tiki Hut, Cathy Eagle & Stringtown. You can donate to our cause by enjoying some great food from Miceli's and taking advantage of specials for the day, because a portion of the days sales will be donated back to From Our Hearts.

Artwork Auction for this years event will be the artwork from the kids at Pine Island Elementary School.

In addition you can buy 50/50 raffle tickets, shop at the retail tent for some early Christmas presents, and listen to information on the fight against Breast Cancer.