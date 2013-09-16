OktoberBreast to Be Held at Miceli's in Matlacha

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 09/16/2013 - 5:08pm

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Oktoberbreast ®

Sunday, October 20th

noon to 8:00 PM

Sponsored by Miceli’s Restaurant

3930 Pine Island Road

Matlacha, Florida 33993

Live Music by: Strange Arrangement - Blackwater Lite - The Aimee Linn Band - Stringtown

Last year our community came together at Miceli's Restaurant in Matlacha, FL for some Oktober beers and Breast Cancer Awareness. Once again Miceli's and From Our Hearts will be celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Come by boat (GPS=N26.38.317 W082.03.317) or land to Miceli's Restaurant

Sunday October 9th

noon to 8 p.m.

Honor the fight against Breast Cancer and have a good time as well. Music will be provided under the Tiki Hut, by Strange Arrangement - Blackwater Lite - The Aimee Linn Band - Stringtown. You can donate to our cause by enjoying some great food from Miceli's and taking advantage of specials for the day, because a portion of the days sales will be donated back to From Our Hearts.

Artwork Auction for this years event will be the artwork from the kids at Pine Island Elementary School.

In addition you can buy 50/50 raffle tickets, shop at the retail tent for some early Christmas presents, and listen to information on the fight against Breast Cancer.

From March 2011 - February 2012 From Our Hearts provided $73,000 of services. 158 mammograms & cancer treatment to eligible persons in the Greater Pine Island area.

For more information on the From Our Hearts organization and their fund raising activities visit the web site