OktoberBreast Raises $5,500.00 with the Help of Miceli's Restaurant

The owners of Miceli's Restaurant in Matlacha presented a check in the amount of $3,500.00, which was raised at the 3rd annual OktoberBreast event held on Oct. 21, 2012. From Our Hearts President Karen Washburn and Director Melissa Koferl were on hand to receive the check.

FOH board, members and volunteers raised an additional $2,000 during the same event.

FOH board and volunteers want to thank Miceli's owners and staff, along with the bands who donated their time and perform at this year’s event, Strange Arrangement, Ronnie Don't Call Me Ronnie, High Tide and Burnt Out.

From Our Hearts’ mission is to raise money to provide Breast Cancer Screening and Treatment to eligible Pine Island area residents. I am proud to let you know that From Our Hearts provided $73,000 worth of services from March 2011 to February 2012.

This included 158 mammograms, chemotherapy and radiation therapy for 10 women. This was a significant increase from years past, probably due to our area’s economic situation, but also because of the increased awareness of the need for Breast Cancer Screening.

www.FromOurHeart.org

Email: wecare@FromOurHeart.org

FOH Board also announced the sale of the Chance Drawings for the 2013 Chevy Spark. Tickets are still available for purchase for only $25 each, with only 1500 total tickets being sold. Tickets can be purchased at Roger Dean on Pine Island Road, Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, Little Lilly's Island Deli, Traders Hitching Post in Matlacha, Ad&PrintCraft in Bokeelia. The winner will be announced during the annual BreastFest March 9, 2013 do not have to be present to win.