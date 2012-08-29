Olde Fish House Marina Special Exception Hearing

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 08/27/2012 - 3:40pm

Public Hearing date set for The Olde Fish House Marina for a special exception in the IM zoning district to allow a restaurant in conjuction with outdoor seating .

Transportation will be provided to and from the hearing for all those interested .

Coffee and Donuts will served from 6:00 - 7:15 AM bus will leave at 7:30 AM anyone in need of a ride please let us know asap the bus seats 50 passengers.

Lisa Dence would like to thank everyone for all their support in these past few months. She is so greatful to be a part of such a caring community.

Anyone from Matlacha interested in speaking at the meeting please make sure you sign up when you arrive that morning.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

9:00am

1500 Monroe Street Fort Myers Florida

239-283-9577