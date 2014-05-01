Open To The Public . . . SunTrust Bank to Hold Open House

SunTrust Bank, Pine Island's Branch is planning an Open House
Thursday May 1, 2014
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
10202 Stringfellow Road
St. James City, FL 33956
They will have all of their lines of business at the St. James City local. Everyone is invited to the meet and greet. There will be stations set up for answer any questions with the following department heads.
• Mortgage Rep
• Private Wealth Rep
• Business Rep
• Merchant Services Rep
• Financial Advisor
• Area Manager
This is your opportunity to meet all the branch teammates!
They will have some wine and cheese, with some finger sandwiches.
RSVP Melissa.Koferl@SunTrust.com for more info or call me @ 239-283-1055.
