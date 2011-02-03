Opening On Bike Path Advisory Committee

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 03/02/2011 - 1:37pm

To all Pine Islanders: "As I reported last night at the GPICA monthly membership meeting, Commission Manning has announced a vacancy on the Bicycle Advisory Committee that he would like to fill with someone from Pine Island. No financial disclosure form is required. The assigned functions of the committee are listed below. Interested applicants should contact Commissioner Manning's office" at Manning, John dist1@leegov.com

Purpose:

To act as a general advisory committee to the Board of Commissioners with emphasis on bicycle paths and sidewalks. This includes recommending a Comprehensive Bicycle Facilities Plan, reviewing and recommending facility needs, educating cyclists and motorists and developing a 5-years Project Priority List as a guide for the development of the bikeway system.

Phil Buchanan

email: coolcherokee@comcast.net