  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Organizational Meeting for Pine Island Wildlife Sanctuary

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 05/30/2012 - 2:15pm

A number of people, including myself, have determined that the time has come for Pine Island to set up a wildlife sanctuary, triage center, limited hospital, or rehab facility of some form.

A community meeting will be held on
Tonight May 30th
7 p.m.
Location: The Lutheran Church to discuss the idea.

Thus far we have taken some measures to obtain IRS 501(c)(3) status (that will make our organization a charity), as well as the necessary federal and state permits to handle protected wildlife. We have also been offered the services of Eileen Rowan, a veterinarian, as well as the use of a pole barn and surrounding acreage owned by Matt and Sally Ristau on Western Drive in SJC (well back behind Jim Ryan's Mango Tango Nursery--the location seems ideal).

Proposed agenda, subject to change as attendees wish, is as follows:

(1) Introduce topic and legal requirements.

(2) Introduce main leaders so far, which are veterinarian Eileen Rowan, Attorney Matt Ristau and wife Sally Ristau, Barbara Peckinpaugh, and veterinarian Ken and wife Marianne Hodgson (all Pine Islanders).

Speakers: Each of the aforementioned leaders will share their visions for this program.

We will then break out into individual table groups so that everyone gets to provide input.
Topics that should be addressed in the individual groups should include:

(1) What should our relationship be to CROW, Peace River Wildlife Hospital, and the other wildlife groups?

(2) Fundraising as well as volunteers for rescue and transportation and feeding, etc, especially including boat transport.

(3) Anything else the groups want to discuss.

Each table should appoint a spokesperson that later reports to the entire gathering the conclusions reached at each table.
The conclusions should serve as a basis for motions and votes by the entire gathering on how the proposal should proceed.

A listing will be circulated for signature by those Pine Islanders that wish to become founding members of the Pine Island Wildlife Sanctuary.

The final action will be a community planning meeting to review a proposal that a special zoning exception be granted to allow the sanctuary to be constructed on Western Drive. Property setbacks, landscaping, and similiar matters will be reviewed and voted upon.

Phil Buchanan
St James City, FL 33956
email: coolcherokee@comcast.net

