From Our Hearts Open Meeting

Start: 10/21/2014 6:30 pm

End: 10/21/2014 8:00 pm

Join us to help put the finishing touches to our OktoberBreast plans and review all the new fund raisers planned. As always we look forward to seeing new/past members and volunteers.

FROM OUR HEARTS MISSION: to help in the fight to find a cure for the debilitating disease of Breast Cancer and help those that for one reason or another need a helping hand.

Who We Are. . .

A handful of Pine Island residents raised funds in 2001 to send a local resident to a three day, sixty-mile Breast Cancer Walk. That initial effort started with a few local musicians playing music at the Island Hardware store in St. James City and passing the hat. Their efforts to raise more funds continued and progressed into the First Annual Pine Island Breast Fest. In order to become more effective in their fund raising efforts, the not for profit organization called From Our Hearts, Inc. was formed.

Today From Our Hearts, Inc. still consists of a small group of Pine Island residents whose only focus is to raise funds to provide breast cancer screening and treatment for any Pine Island resident who is in need of financial assistance. 100% of the funds we raise are donated to Partners for Breast Cancer Care and Regional Cancer Center/Lee Memorial Health System to be used only for residents of the Greater Pine Island area. These two organizations facilitate the qualification process and distribution of From Our Hearts funds to provide screening and treatment for Pine Island residents.

We always welcome new volunteers to our organization. We meet the third Tuesday of each month, at 6:30pm, in the Pine Island Fire House at the Island Center. Please join us!