  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

From Our Hearts Parade of Mermaids

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 02/05/2016 - 11:26am

The Parade of Mermaids raises funds for From Our Hearts. Registration is free and begins at 5 p.m. at Pine Bay Gallery - 4332 Pine Island Road call 239-282-3232 for more information.

Costume judging will take place at 7 p.m. on the front porch of Pine Bay Gallery. Prizes will be awarded for Most Original, Best Merman and 2 prizes for Best Merchild. At 7:30, the Parade of Mermaids will begin leaving the Gallery to the crest of the bridge.

There the mermaids will throw an offering into the water, calling out an incantation to "The Sisters of the Deep." The mermaid offering has always been a sprig of rosemary, a fragrant herb.

This year, the mermaids will each add a pair of mermaid slippers. Legend has it that the use of mermaid slipper shells enables mermaids to walk on land.

The parade will then continue across the bridge through Olde Fish House Marina and on to CW Fudge.

Mermaid photo portraits will be available for a donation and prizes will be raffled off. Musical guests Pappy Mellon and his Traveling Band will begin playing at 5 p.m.

Date: of Event Friday, February 12th at 5 PM
Starting Localtion: Pine Bay Berts Gallery
4332 Pine Island Rd NW, Cape Coral, Florida 33993

Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 