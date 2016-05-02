From Our Hearts Parade of Mermaids

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 02/05/2016 - 11:26am

The Parade of Mermaids raises funds for From Our Hearts. Registration is free and begins at 5 p.m. at Pine Bay Gallery - 4332 Pine Island Road call 239-282-3232 for more information.

Costume judging will take place at 7 p.m. on the front porch of Pine Bay Gallery. Prizes will be awarded for Most Original, Best Merman and 2 prizes for Best Merchild. At 7:30, the Parade of Mermaids will begin leaving the Gallery to the crest of the bridge.

There the mermaids will throw an offering into the water, calling out an incantation to "The Sisters of the Deep." The mermaid offering has always been a sprig of rosemary, a fragrant herb.

This year, the mermaids will each add a pair of mermaid slippers. Legend has it that the use of mermaid slipper shells enables mermaids to walk on land.

The parade will then continue across the bridge through Olde Fish House Marina and on to CW Fudge.

Mermaid photo portraits will be available for a donation and prizes will be raffled off. Musical guests Pappy Mellon and his Traveling Band will begin playing at 5 p.m.

