From Our Hearts Provided $73,000 in Breast Cancer Screening & Treatment to Pine Island Residents

From Our Hearts’ mission is to raise money to provide Breast Cancer Screening and Treatment to eligible Pine Island area residents. I am proud to let you know that From Our Hearts provided $73,000 worth of services from March 2011 to February 2012.

This included 158 mammograms, chemotherapy and radiation therapy for 10 women. This was a significant increase from years past, probably due to our area’s economic situation, but also because of the increased awareness of the need for Breast Cancer Screening.

Early detection is the key to a cure! If you or someone who lives in the Pine Island area needs a mammogram and cannot afford it, please call Partners for Breast Cancer Care (454-8583) and ask about the From Our Hearts Grant Program.

I am happy to announce our new members to the From Our Hearts 2012-2013 Board of Directors.

Tia Avens, Patty Burman, JoAnn D’Archangel, Patricia Downing, Mary Scott, John Thurston and Dona Wells.

I would also like to thank our out-going Board Members Valeria Cleaver and Sharon Kubiak. These ladies have given much to From Our Hearts, assuring that those Pine Island area residents in need receive Breast Cancer Screening and Treatment.

For more up-to-date information and event schedules log onto our website at www.FromOurHeart.org

Become a member and show your support for an Island Organization that Helps its residents with Breast Cancer Screening and Treatment.

With much appreciation,

Karen Washburn, President

Sponsored Events

Event: OktoberBreast®

Date: October 21st, 2012

Time: Noon – 6:00 PM

Place: Miceli’s Restaurant

3930 Pine Island Road

Matlahca, Florida 33993

Event: Co-Sponsoring Chamber Card Exchange

Date: October 18th, 2012

Time: 6:00 PM

Place: MMiceli’s Restaurant

3930 Pine Island Road

Matlacha, Florida, 33993

