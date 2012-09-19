Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

From Our Hearts Provided $73,000 in Breast Cancer Screening & Treatment to Pine Island Residents

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 09/19/2012 - 4:52pm
fromourheartslogoNewsSM.jpg

From Our Hearts’ mission is to raise money to provide Breast Cancer Screening and Treatment to eligible Pine Island area residents. I am proud to let you know that From Our Hearts provided $73,000 worth of services from March 2011 to February 2012.

This included 158 mammograms, chemotherapy and radiation therapy for 10 women. This was a significant increase from years past, probably due to our area’s economic situation, but also because of the increased awareness of the need for Breast Cancer Screening.

Early detection is the key to a cure! If you or someone who lives in the Pine Island area needs a mammogram and cannot afford it, please call Partners for Breast Cancer Care (454-8583) and ask about the From Our Hearts Grant Program.

I am happy to announce our new members to the From Our Hearts 2012-2013 Board of Directors.
Tia Avens, Patty Burman, JoAnn D’Archangel, Patricia Downing, Mary Scott, John Thurston and Dona Wells.

I would also like to thank our out-going Board Members Valeria Cleaver and Sharon Kubiak. These ladies have given much to From Our Hearts, assuring that those Pine Island area residents in need receive Breast Cancer Screening and Treatment.

For more up-to-date information and event schedules log onto our website at www.FromOurHeart.org
Become a member and show your support for an Island Organization that Helps its residents with Breast Cancer Screening and Treatment.

With much appreciation,
Karen Washburn, President

Sponsored Events

Event: OktoberBreast®
Date: October 21st, 2012
Time: Noon – 6:00 PM
Place: Miceli’s Restaurant
3930 Pine Island Road
Matlahca, Florida 33993

Event: Co-Sponsoring Chamber Card Exchange
Date: October 18th, 2012
Time: 6:00 PM
Place: MMiceli’s Restaurant
3930 Pine Island Road
Matlacha, Florida, 33993

www.FromOurHeart.org

_________________________________________________________________________________________

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 27148 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 