Party on the Bar to Help Pine Island Little League

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 04/29/2011 - 2:59pm

Sand Bar Productions will be holding another

“Party on the Bar” event.

April 30 and May 1, 2011

Saturday will be from noon to 6 p.m

Sunday the event will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This benefit is being held to help Pine Island Little League. The event will be held on the water at Two Pines, one-half mile due East of Marker 79 in North Matlacha Pass.

Saturday live entertainment from Funk Bone and New Vinyls.

Sunday live entertainment from Soap Box and Ground Zero.

Donations of $5.00 per person or $20 per boat will be collection to benefit the Pine Island Little League.

The last “Party on the Bar” drew over 200 boats. Jim Frock, one of the organizers said, “Our last fund raiser in November of 2010 we collected over $12,000 to benefit employees that lost their jobs in the Low Key Tiki fire. This upcoming event we are shooting for a goal of $10,000 for the Little League.”

For More information contact:

Jim Frock

(239) 283 1674