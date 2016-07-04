Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Passing of Bokeelia Resident Donald Philip Maxwell

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 04/22/2015 - 1:35pm

Donald Philip Maxwell Passed away peacefully at his winter home in Bokeelia, Florida on December 15, 2014 at the age of 85.

He was born November 20, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to Helen Purcell and Harry Philip Maxwell. He graduated from Evanston High School in 1947 and attended DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana until 1950. While there he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Maxwell joined the United States Army in 1951, rose to the rank of Second Lieutenant and was honorably discharged in 1952. On October 6, 1956 he married Joanne Dutcher of Downers Grove.

They made their home and spent their lives in Naperville, Illinois raising two daughters. Throughout the years, he was active with the Republican Party, Matlacha Mariners, American Legion, VFW, Pine Island Moose, Naperville Jaycees, YMCA, Naperville Exchange Club and served his community in many roles.

He was a newspaper man. He enjoyed a career in advertising starting with the Maxwell family owned Naperville Clarion, later moving on to the Chicago Tribune. He retired from the Suburban Trib in 1995.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sister; Barbara Maxwell Downs of Lodi, California and his wife of 46 years, Joanne Dutcher Maxwell in 2002. Maxwell was well traveled and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He wintered in Florida and spent his summers between Naperville and Dowagiac, Michigan. He was a fisherman and enjoyed golf. Maxwell always wore a smile and never met a stranger. He would rise the occasion of any social function; often the first to arrive and the last to leave. He was generous, had a positive spirit and was a heck of good dancer.

He will be missed by many. He is survived by his daughters Donna Jo (Thomas) Ruscik of Bokeelia, Florida and Barbara Lee (Terry) Cherep of Naperville; his grandchildren Lukas, Leah and Kirk Cherep and niece Beverly Downs Ives of Lodi, CA.

He will be laid to rest next to his wife at a military service on Saturday, April 25, 2015 at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, Illinois at 4:00pm. Members of the military and friends are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be forwarded to DePauw University PO Box 37, Greencastle, IN 46135 or to his favorite Pine Island charitable organization, the Matlacha Hookers, PO Box 111, Matlacha, FL 33993. Please include his name on the memo line.

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 27466 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 