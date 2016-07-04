Passing of Bokeelia Resident Donald Philip Maxwell

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 04/22/2015 - 1:35pm

Donald Philip Maxwell Passed away peacefully at his winter home in Bokeelia, Florida on December 15, 2014 at the age of 85.

He was born November 20, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to Helen Purcell and Harry Philip Maxwell. He graduated from Evanston High School in 1947 and attended DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana until 1950. While there he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Maxwell joined the United States Army in 1951, rose to the rank of Second Lieutenant and was honorably discharged in 1952. On October 6, 1956 he married Joanne Dutcher of Downers Grove.

They made their home and spent their lives in Naperville, Illinois raising two daughters. Throughout the years, he was active with the Republican Party, Matlacha Mariners, American Legion, VFW, Pine Island Moose, Naperville Jaycees, YMCA, Naperville Exchange Club and served his community in many roles.

He was a newspaper man. He enjoyed a career in advertising starting with the Maxwell family owned Naperville Clarion, later moving on to the Chicago Tribune. He retired from the Suburban Trib in 1995.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sister; Barbara Maxwell Downs of Lodi, California and his wife of 46 years, Joanne Dutcher Maxwell in 2002. Maxwell was well traveled and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He wintered in Florida and spent his summers between Naperville and Dowagiac, Michigan. He was a fisherman and enjoyed golf. Maxwell always wore a smile and never met a stranger. He would rise the occasion of any social function; often the first to arrive and the last to leave. He was generous, had a positive spirit and was a heck of good dancer.

He will be missed by many. He is survived by his daughters Donna Jo (Thomas) Ruscik of Bokeelia, Florida and Barbara Lee (Terry) Cherep of Naperville; his grandchildren Lukas, Leah and Kirk Cherep and niece Beverly Downs Ives of Lodi, CA.

He will be laid to rest next to his wife at a military service on Saturday, April 25, 2015 at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, Illinois at 4:00pm. Members of the military and friends are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be forwarded to DePauw University PO Box 37, Greencastle, IN 46135 or to his favorite Pine Island charitable organization, the Matlacha Hookers, PO Box 111, Matlacha, FL 33993. Please include his name on the memo line.