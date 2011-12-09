The Passing of Franklin Scott Futch

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 09/12/2011 - 3:01pm

Franklin Scott Futch, age 72, passed away on September 10, 2011. Franklin was born and raised in Matlacha and served in the Armed Forces during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Franklin owned multiple Pine Island businesses including, The Galley, Gayle's Galley, and The Cozy Corner. Also, he was a commercial fishermen, and a former owner of Lee County Fisherman's Co-op.

He loved the water. He passed on many memories and recollections of the history of Pine Island to all his nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at

11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 14, 2011.

First Baptist Church of Pine Island

5363 Ave D,

Bokeelia, Florida 33922

Next to the Pine Island Elementary School

Flowers may be sent to

Franklin Scott Futch Services

First Baptist Church of Pine Island

5363 Ave D,

Bokeelia, Florida 33922

Franklin is survived by: his two brothers Harold Futch and Gary Futch, his daughter Cheryl Patrick and nine nieces and nephews and his companion Debbie Sexton.

May you rest in peace Uncle Pop-pop, we will all miss you

Written by: Stormie Futch