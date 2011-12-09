The Passing of Franklin Scott Futch

Franklin Scott Futch, age 72, passed away on September 10, 2011. Franklin was born and raised in Matlacha and served in the Armed Forces during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Franklin owned multiple Pine Island businesses including, The Galley, Gayle's Galley, and The Cozy Corner. Also, he was a commercial fishermen, and a former owner of Lee County Fisherman's Co-op.
He loved the water. He passed on many memories and recollections of the history of Pine Island to all his nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at
11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 14, 2011.
First Baptist Church of Pine Island
5363 Ave D,
Bokeelia, Florida 33922
Next to the Pine Island Elementary School
Flowers may be sent to
Franklin Scott Futch Services
First Baptist Church of Pine Island
5363 Ave D,
Bokeelia, Florida 33922
Franklin is survived by: his two brothers Harold Futch and Gary Futch, his daughter Cheryl Patrick and nine nieces and nephews and his companion Debbie Sexton.
May you rest in peace Uncle Pop-pop, we will all miss you
Written by: Stormie Futch
